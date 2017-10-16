5 Indoor Exercises You Can Do At The Office

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. industry loses $225.8 billion every year to lost productivity due to employee related illness. The illnesses that cause all that lost productivity, including heart disease, hypertension and diabetes, share a common risk factor: a lack of regular physical activity.

To optimize productivity, small business owners across the country, in particular those working in highly competitive markets like Los Angeles, should make an effort to get their staffs to get more exercise. One way to increase your team’s level of physical activity is to institute a company wellness program that involves lots of in-office exercise.

Desk Pushups

Desk pushups are simple to perform and are highly effective at increasing muscle density, toning the upper body and boosting core strength. They’re also a good way to shake off midday malaise. In between assignments, you should move your chair away from your desk, plant both hands on its surface and take a step back and put your feet at a 45° angle. When in position, slowly raise and lower your body by bending your elbows. For beginners, two sets comprised of six repetitions are recommended.

Chair Squats

Chair squats are an easy and safe way to strengthen the quads, gluteus maximus and quadriceps muscles. To begin, stand about 6 inches from your chair with your feet hip width apart. Extend your arms forward and slowly lower your bottom towards the seat of the chair without actually making contact. Complete the exercise by slowly rising back to a standing position. Try knocking out three sets of eight chair squat reps over the course of the work day.

Scapular Retraction

Scapular retraction, which involves squeezing the shoulder blades together, is highly recommended for office workers. They strengthen your upper body and improve posture, which is very important for workers who spend several hours a day in a seated position. For best results, perform 10 scapular retraction reps and hold your shoulder blades together for 10 to 15 seconds for each rep.

Hamstring Curls

Hamstring curls are a great way to stretch out and strengthen your calves and thighs. Start by bending both arms at the elbow. Then, slowly raise one foot up toward your bottom while simultaneously lowering your arms. Repeat the exercise 20 times with alternating reps so that you end up curling each leg 10 times.

Desk Dips

Finally, you should round out your office workout with some triceps toning desk dips. First, align your bottom with the edge of your desk and place both palms on its surface shoulder width apart. Next, move both your feet forward and slowly lower your body by being your elbows. Lastly, raise yourself up by slowly straightening your elbows. Perform two sets of 10 repetitions.

To learn more about affordable healthcare plans for your small business, visit Anthem.

For more tips and inspiration for small business owners,

visit CBS Small Business Pulse Los Angeles.