Driver Killed In Car-To-Car Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police say one person was fatally wounded Monday in a shooting in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Terra Bella Street in Lake View Terrace.
The victim was pronounced dead inside an SUV that crashed into a children’s museum in what police say was a car-to-car shooting.
Officers believe there is security video that may have captured the shooting at around 2:30 p.m.
Authorities were waiting for the coroner to make a positive idea.
Police released this photo calling it a “car of interest.”
