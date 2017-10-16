Driver Killed In Car-To-Car Shooting

Filed Under: Car-To-Car Shootings

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police say one person was fatally wounded Monday in a shooting in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Terra Bella Street in Lake View Terrace.

The victim was pronounced dead inside an SUV that crashed into a children’s museum in what police say was a car-to-car shooting.

Officers believe there is security video that may have captured the shooting at around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities were waiting for the coroner to make a positive idea.

Police released this photo calling it a “car of interest.”

car Driver Killed In Car To Car Shooting

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch