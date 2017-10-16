Overturned Big Rig Spills 4,000 Pounds Of Pears

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A big rig loaded with 4,000 pounds of pears overturned early Monday, spilling the fruit, and prompting a SigAlert on the transition from the Golden State (5) freeway to the San Bernardino (10) Freeway.

The accident happened at 2:10 a.m. on the transition road from the southbound 5 Freeway to the eastbound 10, according to the California Highway.

A SigAlert was issued at 2:24 a.m. for the two left lanes of the transition road while CHP waited for a truck to straighten out the big rig, but an hour later, the CHP said the trailer’s walls had split and needed dump trucks to unload it.

A pole also fell down when the big rig overturned, and a Caltrans crew is en route to fix it.

The road is expected to be closed through at least 7:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

