Teenager Dies From Single Gunshot

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Veronica Martinez says she dove for cover after she heard gunfire go off across the street from her Harbor City bike shop on Anaheim Street just south of the PCH.

Her husband says he believes he knows why there were some many shell casing on the ground.

“It was like a machine gun for sure,” witness Javier Sanchez said. “We only heard one rifle or machine gun. We didn’t hear a respond. So only one person was shooting.”

The LAPD says a teenager was shot on the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex just after 6 p.m. Monday and died from what appears to have been a single gunshot wound.

Witnesses say the teen’s family ran out of their home after the shooting stopped.

Police aren’t releasing the boy’s name but they believe he had gang ties and they also think the shooting was gang related.

Veronica Martinez and her husband say they didn’t know the victim by name. They say he often shopped at the convenience store in this shopping center so it was hard for them to see the anguish of the teen’s mother.

“Something in my heart that got sad because I have my kids. I couldn’t imagine that my son get shot,” Martinez said.