Toughest Restaurants to Get a Reservation in Los Angeles

David Klein

image: Bestia

(credit: Sierra Prescott)

If you want to eat at some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles, it’s going to take some planning. It could take weeks, if not months to snag a coveted table at the hottest spots in town, and in some cases you’ll need a VIP insider to even be considered to eat there. Below you’ll find a list of the toughest reservations in town and tips on the best ways to get in the door.

image: n/naka

(credit: Zen Sekizawa for n/naka)

n/naka

3455 Overland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90034

(310) 836-6252

n-naka.com

Niki Nakayama’s appearance on the Netflix hit Chef’s Table along with near unanimous glowing reviews have elevated this exceptional Japanese gem to one of the must-eat restaurants in the country. If you’re one of the many looking to savor n/naka’s transformative 13-course modern kaiseki menu, act now. Reservations are taken three months in advance and are booked almost as soon as they are made available. If you want to reserve a table on shorter notice, contact the restaurant to be added the wait list and keep your fingers crossed.

image: Maude

(credit: Maude)

Maude

212 S. Beverly Dr.

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

www.mauderestaurant.com

Curtis Stone’s fine-dining delight Maude was a success out of the gate with its multi-course menu that focuses on a single ingredient that changes monthly. Currently, the restaurant is serving a “greatest hits” menu throughout October, and not surprisingly it’s sold out. Maude does hold back some reservations that are often released the week of, so be sure to check regularly for potential openings. If you’re interested in booking a seat for its opulent truffle feast during the month of November, head over to Tock or Open Table ASAP, as prime reservations are going fast.

image: Trois Mec

(credit: Capra Photography)

Trois Mec

716 N. Highland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

(323) 484-8588

troismec.com

The crown jewel in Ludo Lefebvre’s ever-growing LA restaurant empire, Trois Mec continues to be one of the most coveted tickets in town. That’s right, if you want to eat at this fabulous French stunner, you need to purchase non-refundable tickets (though if you aren’t able to use them they can be transferred to somebody else), and yes, those tickets sell out fast. Reservations are available the first Friday of every month for the entire following month. In other words, if you’re looking to grabs some tickets for December, log on to the restaurant’s website on November 3rd and press your luck. Godspeed!

image: Bestia

(credit: Sierra Prescott)

Bestia

2121 E. 7th Pl.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

(213) 514-5724

bestiala.com

This always-packed game changer helped transform the downtown dining scene and helped set the standard for LA’s modern Italian restaurant scene. If you want to indulge in chef Ori Menashe’s extraordinary pizzas, pastas, and of course, the famed house-cured salumi plate, reservations are available on Open Table two months in advance. If you don’t want to plan a visit that far out, walk-ins are accepted at the bar but be sure to arrive early to ensure a spot.

image: Totoraku

(credit: TBA )

Totoraku

10610 W. Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Don’t bother seeking out a phone number or online reservations for this non-descript spot on Pico because you ain’t gonna find one. In fact, Totoraku lacks any social media presence and if you were to walk by the restaurant there’s zero indication it actually exists. But, yes, Totoraku is real, and it is spectacular. Those in the know who want to experience this Japanese ode to beef will have to buddy up with a restaurant regular who can hopefully hook you up with a coveted reservation.

image: Catch

(credit: Katie Gibbs)

Catch

8715 Melrose Ave.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 347-6060

catchrestaurants.com

This New-York based seafood-centric hot spot has created quite a stir since opening in West Hollywood a little over a year ago. There are few more impressive spots to dine than the restaurant’s rooftop patio which offers views of downtown and the Hollywood Hills. Catch is just as much a dining destination as a place to seen, so primetime weekend spots need to booked well in advance. If you’re looking for a more casual experience, check out the stellar weekend brunch.

image: Jon & Vinny’s

(credit: Joshua White)

Jon & Vinny’s

412 N. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 334-3369

jonandvinnys.com

Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo’s casual neighborhood Italian spot on Fairfax continues to attract a rabid fan base which most notably includes Kanye West. While dinner reservations are nearly impossible to get if they aren’t booked weeks in advance, breakfast and lunch openings are plentiful. There’s also the option of taking your pizza and polenta order to-go, and grabbing a bottle from the adjacent Helen’s wine shop if you need to scratch that Jon & Vinny’s itch.

image: Felix

(credit: TBA)

Felix

1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Venice, CA 90291

(424) 387-8622

felixla.com

The question wasn’t if but when. Over the past several years, Evan Funke has established a reputation in Los Angeles as a master of Italian cooking. While his last effort Bucato earned plenty of critical praise but somehow failed to earned to a strong following, his latest labor of love, Felix, has no trouble packing ‘em in. If you’re hungering for Funke’s mind-blowing handmade pasta creations and ever-changing menu of seasonal Italian specialties, reservations are available via Resy four weeks in advance. If you have a specific date in mind and nothing is available, keep an eye out because cancellations are always possible. Felix also accepts walk-ins at the bar, but unsurprisingly, diners line up early to claim those spots.