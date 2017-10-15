Report: 2 Bodies Found In Joshua Tree May Belong To Missing OC Hikers

JOSHUA TREE (CBSLA) – The bodies of a young Orange County couple who went missing while hiking in Joshua Tree National Park back in July may have been found.
KESQ-TV reports that the remains of two bodies were discovered Sunday on the north side of the Maze Loop Trail.
Twenty-year-old Rachel Nguyen of Westminster and 21-year-old Joseph Orbeso of Lakewood were last seen on July 27. They were reported missing the following day when they did not check out of their Airbnb accommodations.
The car they were driving was then found in the Maze trail parking area on the west side of the park, according to Joshua Tree Search and Rescue.
Joseph Orbeso’s father, Gilbert, was with Joshua Tree Search and Rescue when the bodies were found, KESQ reports. He was able to identify his son’s remains.