LAPD On Alert After Shooting Threat Is Made Against Van Nuys High School On Snapchat

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — LAPD is on alert after parents called them about a threat made against students on Snapchat.
It sounds like a conversation between two young people who know or are acquainted with each other.
One wrote, “Ima just kill everyone at vnhs”
The other asks her, “Do you even [speak] English”
The first person replies, “First you guys. Yup when I put a bullet in to head.”
Van NuysHigh School is located at Victory and Kester in Van Nuys.
Desmond Shaw was flying over the school Sunday where he said all was calm and peaceful. He said that would not be the case Monday morning as the LAPD will be on high alert.
The police said they would have increased security, up their patrols and have extra school police on scene, as well.
One parent told CBS2/KCAL9’s assignment desk they were still not sending their 13-year-old school Monday morning.