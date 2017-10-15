Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – October 16

The beginning of this week is supposed to be a hot one, so it’s a good time to check out a new exhibit at the GRAMMY Museum, see a critically acclaimed play before it leaves the stage, and catch an evening rooftop screening. After getting a jump on Halloween with a trip to the always terrifying Knott’s Scary Farm, spend the rest of the week recovering with an Oktoberfest celebration, beer fest with street fair, and fall family festival.

Monday, October 16



Visit New GRAMMY Museum Exhibit & Lou Reed Talk

www.grammymuseum.org GRAMMY Museum800 W Olympic Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213) 765-6800 The GRAMMY Museum just opened a new exhibit honoring the 40th anniversary of Los Angeles punk rock band X, “X: 40 Years of Punk in Los Angeles.” Through handwritten lyrics and notebooks, original instruments, clothing, original concert flyers, screenings of “X: The Unheard Music Film,” and more, visitors will learn how the band established itself as one of the first and best in L.A.’s newly burgeoning punk scene. Tonight also features a special, intimate conversation with Rolling Stone writer Anthony DeCurtis to discuss his new book “LOU REED: A Life,” exploring the complex life story of one of the most important musicians of the 20th century.

Tuesday, October 17



Watch Rooftop Cinema Club Screening Of “The Shining”

www.rooftopcinemaclub.com The Montalbán Theatre1615 Vine StreetLos Angeles, CA 90028 Get into the Halloween spirit this week with a rooftop screening of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.” Watch Jack Nicholson go postal on his family as he becomes consumed by evil spirits dwelling in the isolated hotel the family is holed up in for the winter. Creepy twin sisters, REDRUM, blood-gushing elevators, what’s not to love about this 1980s classic? Wireless headphones, a comfy blanket, and fancy deck chair are provided, and a full bar serves drinks all night.

Wednesday, October 18



See “Head of Passes”

centertheatregroup.org Mark Taper Forum135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012 Academy Award and MacArthur “Genius Award”-winning playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney and Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad have teamed up to bring audiences an unbelievable and unforgettable performance in “Head of Passes.” As an unwanted birthday party takes place under a roof leaking from unrelenting rains, Shelah (played by Rashad) feels her world collapsing around her. As the biblical parable unfolds, her faith and love are put to the ultimate test. The highly acclaimed show closes Sunday.

Thursday, October 19



Visit Knott’s Scary Farm

www.knotts.com Knott’s Berry Farm8039 Beach Blvd.Buena Park, CA 90620 Knott’s Scary Farm is not only the biggest Halloween experience in Southern California, it’s also one of the scariest. Thirteen haunted mazes and attractions fill the park with over 1,000 creepy creatures, waiting to scare the pants off anyone who walks by. Special Halloween-themed shows are also part of Scary Farm, including Elvira’s very last Knott’s performance. Knott’s Scary Farm is not recommended for children under 13, but you can take the tykes to Knott’s Spooky Farm every weekend and on Halloween Day for some family-friendly Halloween fun.

Friday, October 20



Celebrate Oktoberfest

www.fairplex.com Fairplex Pomona1101 W. McKinley Ave.Pomona, CA 91768(909) 623-3111 Beer, brats, and Bavarian music are all awaiting you at the Fairplex’s Oktoberfest celebration. Prepare to be transported to Bavaria where you’ll enjoy Oom Pa Pa music, games with prizes, dancing, and all the food and drinks you can stomach. Along with the regular German band and DJ entertainment, tonight and tomorrow feature a special performance by Queen tribute band, Queen Nation. Oktoberfest at the Fairplex is for ages 21+, and ends tomorrow so don’t miss it!

Saturday, October 21



Burbank Beer Festival & Fall Street Fair

burbankbeerfestival.com Downtown BurbankN San Fernando Blvd. and E Orange Grove Ave.Burbank, CA 91502 Over five blocks of Downtown Burbank are on tap to be taken over by the 3rd Annual Burbank Beer Festival and Fall Street Fair today from noon to 7:30pm. More than 85 craft beers will be available to sample during the two ticketed sampling sessions, which include a tasting glass and 3 ounce samples from the 45+ breweries and tasting stations. While the Beer Festival is strictly 21+, the accompanying street fair is open to all, and will feature a variety of vendors, DJ, and live musical performances.

Sunday, October 22



Norton Simon Museum’s Fall Family Festival

www.nortonsimon.org Norton Simon Museum411 West Colorado BoulevardPasadena, CA 91105(626) 449-6840 This one’s for the whole family! The Norton Simon Museum is putting on a day filled with fun family activities, including guided tours, storytimes, costume creating, and more. After readings of “Where the Wild Things Are” and “This is Sadie,” guests will be encouraged to create a drawing inspired by the story. There will also be an art-inspired costume-making station, where you can turn yourself into a work of art inspired by the museum’s collection (and commemorate it with a photo), enjoy music in the galleries, and create a storybook of your own. The event is free for children.