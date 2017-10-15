8-Hour North Hollywood Standoff Ends With Arrest Of Suspect Who Stabbed Dog

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A man who threatened his neighbors with a knife, stabbed a neighbor’s dog and barricaded himself inside a North Hollywood apartment with an LAPD SWAT team outside was taken into custody about 8 ½ hours after the incident began, authorities said.
It started at 11:45 a.m. with a report of a disturbance in the 7100 block of Fulton Avenue, according to Sgt. Hector Guzman of LAPD Media Relations. The man was taken into custody at about 7:15 p.m.
Arriving officers learned about the threats and the stabbing and determined the man was inside the apartment, Guzman said.
The SWAT team surrounded the apartment and evacuated the area, he said. They began negotiating with the suspect but he refused to come out.
The suspect faced charges of criminal threats and animal cruelty, Guzman said. There was no immediate word on the dog’s condition.
