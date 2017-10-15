1 Dead, 2 Hurt In NoHo Crash That Trapped Victims

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — One person died two others were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in North Hollywood, according to the Valley Traffic Division of the LAPD.

The crash took place about 4:10 p.m. at 6831 Vineland Ave., at the intersection with Vanowen Street, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian

Humphrey.

“There were two vehicles involved in the crash,” a LAPD Valley Traffic Division desk officer said. “At some point the drive of one of the vehicles lost control, hit another vehicle that was stopped, rolled over and came to rest next to a power pole.”

Two people were temporarily trapped inside that vehicle, Humphrey said.

The driver of that car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but the passenger in that vehicle died.

The ages and genders of the victims were unavailable . The name of the deceased is being held until their next of kin is notified.

The driver in the other vehicle that was struck was also taken to a nearby hospital. That person’s condition was unknown.

Officials told KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo that the driver whose passenger has died has been charged with felony DUI.

She also spoke to several people who witnessed the crash.

After the car hit a brick wall, there was still enough force for the vehicle to knock down a billboard.

Detectives were still on-scene at 10 p.m. They now believe another vehicle and an ambulance might have also been involved.

A man who was strolling down the street was able to jump out of the way of the moving vehicle with moments to spare.

Witnesses said debris was flying everywhere.

“The brick, I saw it through the window, was wooshing by,” said witness Stuart Gelin, “I thought it was a big explosion.”

Another witness, told Fajardo in Spanish, that he believed the two vehicles were racing one another. He said he got the license plate number of that vehicle and gave it to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation by LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division. Anyone with information is asked to call (818) 644-8000.

