Man Shot, Killed By Torrance Officers During Pursuit

TORRANCE (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed by police Saturday morning in Torrance after a short police pursuit and failed efforts to stop him, according to a sergeant.
The drama began at 2:08 a.m. in the area of Hawthorne Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, according to Torrance police Sgt. Ronald Harris.
According to Harris, Torrance officers tried to pull over an alleged reckless driver in a green Ford Ranger. The driver refused to pull over and a short chase began. Officers tried using the Precision Intervention Technique or PIT maneuver to stop him.
A second PIT maneuver ended with an OIS, Harris said.
Officers pulled the driver from the car and he was transported to a hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
There’s no word yet on how the OIS took place, whether the man was armed or how many officers were involved in the shooting.
Harris said the OIS was being investigated by acting Torrance police Capt. Jeremiah Hart of the Special Operations Bureau as well as the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s shooting team from the Justice System Integrity Division.
Anyone with information on this fatal OIS was asked to call Torrance police at (310) 618-5570.
