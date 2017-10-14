LA Rams Week 6 Injury Report: Starters Joyner, Barron Questionable For Sunday At Jacksonville

By Cedric Williams

The Los Angeles Rams had two key players listed as questionable on the club’s official injury report released on Friday. Starting defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) and starting linebacker Mark Barron (knee) were both limited participants at practice on Friday and both will be game-time decisions on Sunday, when the Rams hit the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joyner, who has been battling his injury since the Rams’ Week 2 game against Washington, will miss his second straight game if he’s unable to go this week. The fourth-year man from Florida State hadn’t practiced since suffering the injury, but he did return to practice this week as a limited participant on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“I have to get back into the groove, he said. “I’m going through the process, I’m progressing, getting better, and that’s all that matters at this point right now.”

Barron didn’t practice at all on Wednesday or Thursday, but was able to move around some on Friday, which caused Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to say he expected Barron to be ready to play Sunday in Jacksonville.

Backup cornerback Troy Hill (shoulder) was listed as doubtful for Sunday.

For Jacksonville, starting center Brandon Linder (illness) has been ruled out for the second straight week. The Jaguars have declined to disclose exactly what type of illness Linder has, but they have told Jacksonville-area media that his illness is not something he could pass on to teammates by being around them.

Third-year backup center Tyler Shatley will start in Linder’s place.

Also listed on Jacksonville’s injury report are wide receiver Arrelious Benn (groin) and left guard Patrick Omameh (hip). Both are listed as questionable, but it is believed that both will play on Sunday.