LA Metro Makes Order For Up To 100 Electric Buses

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Metro officials announced this week that they have signed a contract with New Flyer of America for dozens of zero-emission and compressed natural gas buses to help the agency reach its goal of a 100 percent zero-emission fleet by 2030.
The CNG contract is for up to 300 Xcelsior CNG 60-foot heavy-duty transit buses — 65 firm orders and options to purchase an additional 235 buses. The electric contract is for up to 100 Xcelsior battery-electric, 60-foot heavy-duty transit buses — 35 firm orders with options to purchase an additional 65 buses.
“Metro is fully committed to improving the health of people across the region – and these new electric buses will help improve air quality and reduce noise pollution,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Chair of the Metro Board. “As the largest transit agency in the country to commit to a fully electric fleet by 2030, Metro continues to serve as a global leader for sustainable policies, all while creating good-paying local jobs.”
The New Flyer zero emission articulated buses will be assigned to the Metro Orange Line.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)