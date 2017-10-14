Hollywood ‘Casting Couch’ Sculpture Covered In Light Of Weinstein Sexual Abuse Scandal

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A piece of art meant to symbolize the troubles and triumphs of many who have made it in Hollywood is now conjuring images that might be painful in the wake of producer Harvey Weinstein’s multiple accusations of sexual abuse.

The sculpture of a day bed stood at the end of the the art installation “Road to Hollywood” at the Hollywood and Highland Center, a path of mosaics telling the story why some came to Tinseltown for fame and fortune. It was positioned in front of tiles that spelled out, “[H]ow some of us got here”.

With a growing number of women accusing super-producer Harvey Weinstein of unwanted sexual advances, the day bed, which some say is an ode to the casting couch, is being deemed insensitive.

After a person complained about the piece, it was covered with a blue tarp and tucked away in a corner, out of sight of shoppers and passers-by.

Artist Erika Rothenberg said that with her piece, she “wanted to create a place where people could take selfies with the Hollywood sign in the background.”

On Saturday, the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences voted overwhelmingly to kick Weinstein out of the organization, undoubtedly Hollywood’s most prestigious institution.

Eva Green is the latest high-profile actor to accuse Weinstein of inappropriate sexual behavior, this after her mother claimed on European Radio 1 that the “Casino Royal” producer threatened to ruin her career when Green rejected him, Deadline reports.

Weinstein was removed from The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded with his brother Bob.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)