Giddy Fans, Mayors, Obama Chief React To Dodgers Win Over Cubs In Game 1 Of NLCS

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Dodgers dugout was straight-up giddy Saturday night, as it became clear they were getting close to a victory over the Chicago Cubs in the first game of National League Championship Series.
If you need proof, check out Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts cackle during a favorable call.
Our CBS 2 News team got into the spirit.
But former chief strategist for President Barack Obama David Axelrod said it was all part of the Cubbies’ plan.
And the mayors the respective cities represented tonight made sure to remind each other of their wager.
