Giddy Fans, Mayors, Obama Chief React To Dodgers Win Over Cubs In Game 1 Of NLCS

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Dodgers dugout was straight-up giddy Saturday night, as it became clear they were getting close to a victory over the Chicago Cubs in the first game of National League Championship Series.

If you need proof, check out Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts cackle during a favorable call.

Our CBS 2 News team got into the spirit.

But former chief strategist for President Barack Obama David Axelrod said it was all part of the Cubbies’ plan.

.@Cubs outthink @Dodgers by losing Game 1, lulling Angelenos into a false sense of security. Wait ‘til tomorrow!#gocubsgo — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 15, 2017

And the mayors the respective cities represented tonight made sure to remind each other of their wager.

It ain’t over till it’s over. Made a wager w/ @MayorofLA. When @Cubs take the #NLCS, he’ll send local beer & #FlytheW at LA City Hall. #Cubs — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) October 15, 2017

And so another game ends, and Chuck Yeager returns to his subterranean lair. #LetsGoDodgers pic.twitter.com/Zw2bkWWs8R — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) October 15, 2017

Vin and I enjoyed watching game 1️⃣ . Great job @Dodgers! Now it's time for 💤night night 💤. I love #ThisTeam pic.twitter.com/2BLC5rRUc5 — Ted Stryker (@TedStryker) October 15, 2017

