Fall 2017 Fashion Trends For Men & Women

Fall is officially here and if you’re the type that likes to keep up with the fashion trends, then this is for you. From capes for women to bomber jackets and prints for both men and women, these are the styles not to miss out on this year.

Women

Chokers

90’s style is nothing new. In fact, it became popular in a more modern way about a year and a half ago. Along with ripped jeans, the choker is back in full swing. Get a choker necklace as your next statement jewelry piece.

Plaid

Designers are going crazy over plaid this year! But, not the plaid from 10 years ago. Think London’s Saville Row fabrics for everything from suits to coats.

Florals & Prints

Shirts, dresses, blouses and more with florals are back. From Topshop to top designers, you’ll find garden patterns and more on all types of clothing. This style will be popular for winter, too. Prints are also trending. From polka dots to other prints, show some color!

Non-Skinny Jeans

Sure, skinny jeans will always be popular, but the trend is looking more towards the bootcut of the 90’s. From high-waisted pants to full-length wide legs, there are tons of options to choose from. Match it with a flowy cape or a blouse.

Ankle Boots

Suede ankle boots, leather ankle boots and ankle boots in other fabrics will be everywhere this fall and winter. In L.A. and Orange County, it’s all about showing off some ankle, and these booties fit the look.