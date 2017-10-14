Driver Shot Trying To Run Down Officers At Scene Of Fountain Valley Fatal Crash

FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) – Officers investigating a fatal accident in Fountain Valley shot and wounded a driver who tried to run them down early Saturday morning.
At around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Fountain Valley police responded to a fatal crash at Magnolia Street and Mint Avenue.
About five hours later, at 5:16 a.m. Saturday — while still investigating the crash — a man in a Dodge pickup truck drove at the officers and then through the crash scene, police said.
The pickup turned and tried to run them down a second time, during which the driver was shot by officers. He fled the area, but was stopped by another group of officers about a half-mile away, near Bushard Street and Edinger Avenue in Westminster.
The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening wounds, police report. No officers were hurt.
No names have been released. The circumstances of the fatal crash and the shooting that followed were not confirmed. It’s unclear if the suspect was linked to the crash in any way.
Fountain Valley and Westminster police are investigating, along with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.