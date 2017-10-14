Best Places For Corn Dishes In Los Angeles

Corn is a staple ingredient for many autumn edibles. From great soups featuring the golden kernels to snappy side dishes and scrumptious desserts that highlight the goodness of this grain, there are incredible dishes across L.A. to enjoy!

Georgie

225 N. Canon Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 860-7970

If you fancy the idea of intermittently chomping on yummy cornbread with your entree, order the smoked beef cheek created by chef Geoffrey Zakarian of Food Network fame at Georgie, a fine dining restaurant located inside the memorable Montage hotel. But, also consider starting your dinner at this Beverly Hills hot spot with the New American-style corn soup, a favorite taste tester featuring a memorable corn waffle combined with an ambrosial goat cheese mousse.

Oaxacan Quesadilla Cart

1246 Echo Park Ave.

There's a gem of a woman, known on the East side as the Echo Park Lady, who operates her version of a food truck (only its really a cart) from which she makes and wraps unforgettable blue corn quesadillas around your choice of fillings like smoky salsa, chicken and pork and popular mushroom. The cost? A mere $4 for this irresistible corn-based treat. What a deal.

The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker

8653 West Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 360-6900

Summer corn and fresh herbs adorn this West Hollywood outpost's delicious diver scallop risotto, a tantalizing dish offered on the large plates section of the menu. Hint: If you're in a rush but want to savor every bite, order online before you head out to taste the farm fresh Modern California cuisine that adds a touch of European influence at this heavenly haunt that is creatively called The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker.

Cookie Good

2448 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90403

(424) 280-4100

http://www.cookiegood.com

Cookie corn, anyone? For the uninitiated, this delectable treat is robust kernels all dressed up in different delicious flavors that may or may not be combinations you would think even exist. Take the so-called pancakes and bacon cookie corn. It's doused in a Cookie Good devised maple caramel concoction and then adorned with crumbs made from this enterprise's ingredients named in its title. Ditto the peanut butter-candy bar cookie corn, based with a peanut butter caramel and featuring the appropriate cookie crumbs and a dash of Butterfinger bits for added zest. Can you say yum?

Co-Opportunity Market & Deli

8770 Washington Blvd.

Culver City 90232

(310) 451-8902

Sweet corn is the cornerstone of the Culver City-based Co-Opportunity Market and a meal in itself when served stark naked save some salt and a bit of melting butter to enhance its flavor. If you go, know that these gems are grown in this highly touted enterprise's own gardens or from fresh produce growers and that the taste each stalk achieves is beyond compare. We promise.

By Jane Lasky