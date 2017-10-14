Best Bars To Watch Football In Los Angeles

With game day upon us, fantasy football leagues, college alum groups, Bruin and Trojan students, and in general all football fans are thinking about where to huddle up to catch the starting line up. Take your team passion and spirit to the best local sports bars in Los Angeles where you’ll be taken care of with lots of TV’s, delicious food and beers, and great deals on the menu.



GOAL

8334 W. 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 655-5955

www.goalsportscafe.com 8334 W. 3rd St.Los Angeles, CA 90048(323) 655-5955 Goal Sports Cafe provides the ticket to every play of the football season and is the perfect spot to watch any game. TV’s are aplenty with one big projector screen that hangs behind the bar, offering all the action including NFL Sunday Ticket. A booth makes for a prime seating for viewing. Patrons rave about the endless deals on pitchers, drafts, mugs and cocktails. Signature Goal wings and nachos are must-orders. You can also build your own burgers or opt for the healthy salad.



Q’s Billiards Club & Restaurant

11835 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 477-7550

www.qsbilliardclub.com 11835 Wilshire Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90025(310) 477-7550 Q’s has been a time-honored Westside standard for hanging out with friends. It is the place to watch the game any day of the week, gather around the billiards tables and grab a bite to eat with your favorite cold one. UCLA Bruin fans show their spirit during the season at Q’s. Q’s is the right place for fantasy football leagues during draft parties when players are deciding on fantasy QB and running backs. There are more than 45 TVs in the bar so you won’t miss out on your favorite team of the week. Small bites and old school bar food like hot wings, fried Cajun shrimp and steak bites round out the menu.



Busby’s East

5364 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 823-4890

www.busbysla.com 5364 Wilshire Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90036(323) 823-4890 Doors will open early as Busby’s is ready right now for the season (pre-season games too). Beginning August 11th TVs will be tuned to NFL and NCAA games — Busby’s is known for subscribing to every TV sports package from opening day to Super Bowl. The vibe is a cool hang in the Mid-Wilshire district. After-work crowds show up to enjoy bar specials like $1 tacos and $2.50 pints on Tuesdays, gamers come on Sundays for brunch, all day happy hour and bottomless mimosas and Trojan football fans take the opportunity to ride in Busby’s free round-trip limo service to and from USC (Busby’s West offers the same service to and from the UCLA campus for students – check website for schedule and to sign-up).



2nd Half Sports Grill

516 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 372-4343

www.2ndhalfsportsgrill.com 516 N. Sepulveda Blvd.Manhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 372-4343 2nd Half Sports Grill elevates the football season. It is home and headquarters to local college alumni groups including USC Alumni Association and Penn State Alumni Club as well as and pro football team booster clubs based in L.A. including the SoCal Redskins Fan Club. 2nd Half Sports Grill puts the football season on a pedestal. 2nd Half offers a lot of seating including upstairs where there are lounge chairs (pretty comfy). The house chili and Frito pie are delicious.

Flights Craft Beer + Sports Grill

5119 W. El Segundo Blvd.

Hawthorne, California, CA 90250

(310) 676-8228

www.flightsbeerbar.com Flights, known for serving flights of beer (a nod to the name of the bar), is one of the best bars for watching football. TVs are set up to watch without any viewing obstruction from any seat in the house. Unlike most sports bars, Flights invites guests to reserve their favorite table. As for what’s on tap, Flights has a variety of 30 from top local brewmasters (Angel City, Latitude 33, Smog City, and many more). Ask any server or bartender for a rec for great drinking – the Flights crew knows what they’re serving. Order for sharing: house specialty wings (First Class Jet Wings), three cheese Porter braised short rib quesadilla, and any one of the “departure desserts” on the menu.

By Sheryl Craig.