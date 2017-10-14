Best 2017 Halloween Events For Kids In Orange County

Halloween is one of the most fantastic times a year for children. It’s a time to dress up in fun costumes and become anything you want to be. Plus, there’s an endless supply of candy! No matter where you venture this October, you’re sure to find some spooky fun around every corner.



Mickey’s Halloween Party

Disneyland Resort

1313 Disneyland Drive

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 781-4565

www.disneyland.com Disneyland Resort1313 Disneyland DriveAnaheim, CA 92802(714) 781-4565 It’s no surprise that Disney is responsible for one of the most exciting child-friendly Halloween events in the region. Mickey’s Halloween Party has continued to grow more and more popular each year since its inception, offering special events of spooky excitement within the famed theme park. In addition to the fun slew of rides and attraction, this special ticketed party offers Halloween décor, trick-or-treating lines offering candy and healthy treats, a themed fireworks show and unique parades and performances. This year, for the first time, Disney’s California Adventure is open for the party as well. Certain rides—like the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain and Guardians of the Galaxy—Mission: Breakout!—have been transformed for the holiday as well.



Irvine Park Railroad Pumpkin Patch

Irvine Regional Park

1 Irvine Park Road

Orange, CA 92869

(714) 997-3968

www.irvineparkrailroad.com Irvine Regional Park1 Irvine Park RoadOrange, CA 92869(714) 997-3968 Carving pumpkins is a fall tradition that many children adore. While it’s easy to pick up a pumpkin at the grocery store, a trip to the pumpkin patch is a much more memorable experience for kids—especially with the excitement at the Irvine Park Railroad’s patch. Located behind the train station, the free event features $5 train rides, but there are plenty of other activities to take part in as well, including hay rides, bounce houses, tractor races, panning for gold, pumpkin ring tosses, face painting and cookie decorating. There is also a hay maze and a haunted house that isn’t too scary for even the smallest of children. The pumpkin patch is open through Halloween.



Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween Parade

Center Street Promenade

Between Harbor and Anaheim Boulevards

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 905-9098

anaheimfallfestival.org Center Street PromenadeBetween Harbor and Anaheim BoulevardsAnaheim, CA 92805(714) 905-9098 Now in its 94th year, the Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween Parade is one of the longest running Halloween events in Orange County, and it’s perfect for kids. This year’s event takes place on October 28, offering guests a chance to enjoy local food, fun games and contests, vendor booths and live music. The Miss Anaheim Fall Festival scholarship program is also a part of the festival each year. Then, after the fair has ended, stick around for the annual Halloween parade. Beginning at 6 p.m., a slew of costumed witches, goblins and ghouls from nearby businesses, schools and community organizations will travel along the Center Street Promenade entertaining the crowd.



Children’s Halloween Festival

Roger’s Gardens

2301 San Joaquin Hills Road

Corona del Mar, CA 92625

(949) 640-5800

www.rogersgardens.com Roger’s Gardens2301 San Joaquin Hills RoadCorona del Mar, CA 92625(949) 640-5800 Roger’s Gardens will change up their usual schedule of gardening workshops and cooking demonstrations in favor of a children’s festival on the day before Halloween. Stop by the Newport Beach-based center for the Children’s Halloween Festival, where kids can test out their costumes a day early and participate in interactive holiday arts and crafts. There will also be a special trick-or-treat parade that will wind throughout the gardens; children can hop in line and get some goodies to take home with them. The free, hour-long event will start at 4 p.m.



“Spooky Science”

Discovery Cube OC

2500 North Main Street

Santa Ana, CA 92705

(714) 542-2823

oc.discoverycube.org Discovery Cube OC2500 North Main StreetSanta Ana, CA 92705(714) 542-2823 For an educational Halloween event, check out Discovery Cube OC’s “Spooky Science” exhibit. Filled with scientific experiments to view and do, the exhibition provides an array of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities in fields like chemistry, electricity and optical illusions as well as early learning concepts like shapes, colors and creative play. Children will explore as students in a Monster Academy, learning from some familiar characters. In addition to a monster talent show where these characters will showcase some scientific talents, kids can make their own Halloween slime and learn about Frankenstein’s Van de Graaff generator in his laboratory. The exhibit is open daily this year through October 31.



Knott’s Spooky Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm

8039 Beach Boulevard

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 220-5200

http://www.knotts.com

www.knotts.com Knott’s Berry Farm8039 Beach BoulevardBuena Park, CA 90620(714) 220-5200 While Knott’s Scary Farm is a thrilling haunt for teens and adults, Knott’s Spooky Farm brings the spirit of Halloween to the theme park each day for younger guests. Join Snoopy and the Peanuts gang for a celebration of fall and all things spooky. Taking place in various parts of the park (though mainly Camp Snoopy), children can trick-or-treat through the streets of Ghost Town, enter the Peanuts costume content, join in on a Peanuts dance party, decorate a pumpkin, learn about creepy critters and get Dia de Los Muertos face painting in Fiesta Village. Some rides will be transformed, including the Timber Mountain Log Ride as Halloween Hootenanny and the Grand Sierra Railroad, and special shows like “The Monsters Are Coming, Charlie Brown” will take place in Camp Snoopy’s theater.



Boo at the Zoo

Santa Ana Zoo

1801 East Chestnut Avenue

Santa Ana, CA 92701

(714) 836-4000

www.santaanazoo.org Santa Ana Zoo1801 East Chestnut AvenueSanta Ana, CA 92701(714) 836-4000 For two weekends before Halloween, the Santa Ana Zoo will host its annual Boo at the Zoo event. This is a great chance to get up close and personal with animals through special presentations as well as to view those that call the zoo home. But, even more than that, it’s a chance to celebrate the spooky holiday in a family-friendly way. Other highlights of this kid-centric event include the chance to dress up in Halloween costumes and visit 10 stations along the trick-or-treat trail, live storytelling and entertainment, games, a parade and hot dog dinners. Teens can also check out the Teen Scream haunted house, included with admission.



Vampirates Spooktacular

Pirate’s Dinner Adventure

7600 Beach Boulevard

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 690-1497

piratesdinneradventureca.com Pirate’s Dinner Adventure7600 Beach BoulevardBuena Park, CA 90620(714) 690-1497 As of October 2, guests at Pirate’s Dinner Adventure in Buena Park will be able to take part in a special Halloween-inspired version of the dinner adventure. Known as the Vampirates Spectacular, this event features an evil sea captain named Sebastian the Black and his crew of vampire pirates who want to make the guests their dinner. Family-friendly costumes are welcome at this event, which takes place each day throughout the end of October, and there will be costume contests every Saturday and Sunday. As is standard, the two-hour show also includes a four-course feast with chicken, soup or salad, vegetables and tres leches cake—as well as chicken nuggets for the kids.



Pumpkin Diving

Sierra Recreation and Fitness Center

26887 Recodo Lane

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

(949) 470-3061

cityofmissionviejo.org Sierra Recreation and Fitness Center26887 Recodo LaneMission Viejo, CA 92691(949) 470-3061 While there are a few pumpkin patches that offer a chance for kids to pick their pumpkins in Orange County, no event quite compares to Mission Viejo’s Pumpkin Diving. Ranging from only $5-$10, this fun deal can’t be beat. Stop by the pool from 2 to 5 p.m. on October 22—and make sure your kids have their swimsuits on. They’ll dive in and choose their gourd from the floating pumpkin patch in the pool. Then, stick around to decorate the pumpkin the same afternoon. There will be a contest for the best decoration, and the winner will receive a month of free membership at the recreation center. There will also be a variety of carnival games throughout the event.



Halloween Goes Hollywood

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.scfta.org Segerstrom Center for the Arts600 Town Center DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 556-2787 Ahh, Hollywood…a land that evokes a sparkling image of celebrities and wealth. But when Halloween goes Hollywood, it’s a little bit of a different picture. On October 21, Segerstrom Center for the Arts will host their annual Despicable Villains’ Choice Awards, inviting children between the ages of 5 and 11 to dress up as their favorite villains for a morning of Halloween fun. With two showings at 10 and 11:30 a.m., this event kicks off with a musical carnival in the center’s lobby, allowing kids to meet the performers, try out different musical instruments and make musical-themed arts and crafts. Then, the concert features music from films like “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars” and Halloween favorite “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”



Treats in the Streets

Old Towne Orange Plaza

1 Plaza Square

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 744-5599

www.cityoforange.org Old Towne Orange Plaza1 Plaza SquareOrange, CA 92866(714) 744-5599 Taking place the Thursday before Halloween, October 26, this annual event is a great way for local children to take to the streets and get some Halloween candy before the holiday arrives. Save your Halloween day for going door-to-door, but get some early treats at the Orange Circle from 4 to 7 p.m. as you trick-or-treat through the area with visits to local businesses that offer plenty of goodies for little ones. Children are, of course, encouraged to dress up and there will even be a costume parade to showcase their spooky and adorable get-ups. There will be additional entertainment and games for families as well, and local non-profits will be on-site selling food during Treats in the Streets.



Frankenstein Friday

Pretend City

29 Hubble

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 428-3900

www.pretendcity.org Pretend City29 HubbleIrvine, CA 92618(949) 428-3900 One of the most beloved Halloween characters—and one of the most famous monsters in the world—is Frankenstein. While not technically the name of the monster, it’s what he’s commonly called, so head on down to Pretend City to celebrate Mary Shelley’s popular character on October 27. In the morning, Simple Science will present an experiment showcasing the inflation of a Frankenstein balloon using household products. Then, in the afternoon, visitors can dance to “Monster Mash” during Family Fitness Fun and count monster eyes during Math Matters. Throughout the day, children can also bring the monster to life in an art project featuring their own handprints.



Trick-or-Treat at the Anaheim Marketplace

Anaheim Indoor Marketplace

1440 South Anaheim Boulevard

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 999-0888

anaheimmarketplace.com Anaheim Indoor Marketplace1440 South Anaheim BoulevardAnaheim, CA 92805(714) 999-0888 The Anaheim Indoor Markerplace always boasts a family-friendly environment that ensures a good time is had by all. From live dancing to bingo nights and karaoke, there’s always something happening alongside the 200 discounted specialty shops. Now, the day before Halloween, the marketplace is presenting a special trick-or-treat event for local kiddies in O.C. Children are encouraged to put on their costumes and head down between 3 and 6 p.m. Upon arrival, make sure to stop by the office to pick up your candy bucket, then hit up the various vendors for Halloween treats.



Pumpkinpalooza

ZOOMARS Petting Zoo

31791 Los Rios Street

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949) 831-6550

www.zoomars.com ZOOMARS Petting Zoo31791 Los Rios StreetSan Juan Capistrano, CA 92675(949) 831-6550 For a great kid-centric pumpkin patch, visit ZOOMARS’ Pumpkinpalooza, which includes a farm-style patch along with a special hay maze and a unique corn box. An on-site craft pavilion will give kids the chance to decorate their pumpkins during their visit, and there will be additional Halloween-themed fun within. Plus, ZOOMARS has other unique activities, like pony rides, panning for gold or fossils and a mini train on the property. But the major highlight of this place is the big barn filled with more than 100 farm animals where kids can see pigs, goats, sheep, llamas, cows, horses, chickens, rabbits and other animals that call the zoo home.



Halloween Fest

Downtown Huntington Beach

Main Street

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

www.hbdowntown.com Downtown Huntington BeachMain StreetHuntington Beach, CA 92648 Huntington Beach will become HBOO Spookytown on Halloween night. From 4 to 8 p.m. on October 31, children and their families are invited to take to the streets in downtown Huntington for Halloween Fest. The kid-centric event will feature a costume contest as well as a special Howl-o-Ween costume contest for furry friends. That’s right, pets are invited too! There will also be animals at the event’s petting zoo as well as pony rides for the kids, and chances to take photos with local police cars and fire trucks. Bounce on inflatables, play games and listen to live music as a family then let the kids get their trick-or-treating on at the local businesses.