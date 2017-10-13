Woman Dies In Husband’s Arms Amid Wine Country Wildfires

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An Apple Valley woman died in the arms of her husband of 55 years as the Tubbs Fire in Northern California raged around them, her family confirmed Friday.
Carmen Berriz, 75, is among the 31 confirmed dead from more than 20 fires raging across Northern California, officially making it the deadliest week in wildfires for the state.
Berriz and her husband Armando had chosen Santa Rosa’s wine country for their annual family vacation, their daughter Monica Berriz-Ocon said. They met as children in Cuba more than 60 years ago, and had been married for 55.
“Those two together were one person, and the love they had for each other was something that everybody has always admired and loved,” Berriz-Ocon said.
Her parents had jumped into a pool to escape the flames. They huddled there for hours, and her mother – who had a history of lung troubles — eventually stopped breathing as the flames destroyed the rented house behind them.
Armando Berriz, 76, was just released from a burn center and is recovering from burn wounds on his face, head and hands.