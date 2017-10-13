Target, Amazon To Hire For Thousands Of Seasonal Jobs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With the holidays approaching fast, companies like Amazon, Target, and Macy’s are ramping up their season hiring.
Target is putting on seasonal hiring events starting Friday through this weekend to hire 8,000 seasonal team members for its Los Angeles-area stores. Target says they plan to hire about 18,000 seasonal team members across California alone.
Amazon announced earlier this week they would hire for more than 120,000 positions for the holiday shopping season to work at its customer service sites and fulfillment centers, including two in the Inland Empire. The online retail giant says thousands of its holiday hires were eventually hired on full time.
Macy’s is also planning to hire 80,000 seasonal workers, but Walmart says they plan to give their current workers extra hours instead of hiring temps.