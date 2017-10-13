Frightening Road Rage Caught On Tape As Man Follows Woman Home

CANOGA PARK(CBSLA) — Tiana Neiviller’s nerves are still rattled after what she went through Friday afternoon. As she was leaving a shopping center’s parking lot in West Hills, she noticed a very distinct Mercedes neighbors have been concerned about.

“I was scared, I was shaking, I didn’t know where to go, who to tell,” Neiviller said. “Other people have reported this car on our local Crimebusters page and reported erratic driving so I felt I needed to take a picture,” Neiviller said.

The driver apparently didn’t like being photographed and got out of his car, confronted her, hit her car with his hand and spit on it as she began to drive away. Neiviller headed home and thought she had lost him.

“As soon as I pulled into my driveway, I saw that he was right behind me,” Neiviller said.

Her porch camera caught what happened next. Neiviller didn’t want him to know where she lived, so she decided to back up.

“Thinking I need to leave but he blocked me and started to creep forward as I started to try and get away.”

The man started cursing and yelling at Neiviller so she was left with one choice.

“I opened the garage and I zoomed in as fast as I could.”

Inside, Neiviller tried to close the garage door quickly but the man followed her and tried to stop it from closing with his bumper all the while honking his horn.

“He was all the way up here and that’s what really scared me. Had he come into the garage, what would’ve happened, what would he have done to me? What would he have done to my child if he heard my child in the backseat?”

Fortunately nothing happened to Tiana or her son, after several minutes, the man left. But this mom wants to get the word out about the man in this Mercedes.

“Hopefully prevent it from happening to anybody else.”