O.J. Simpson Does First Autograph Signing Since Being Released From Prison

By Matt Citak

After spending the last nine years in prison, it took less than two weeks of being free for O.J. Simpson to do his first autograph signing.

It is unclear who conducted the signing, but it is known to have taken place in Las Vegas, according to TMZ, where Simpson has been living since his release from prison on October 1.

The memorabilia signed was mostly the former football great’s signature on Buffalo Bills helmets. The autographs were sold on a wholesale basis to autograph dealers, one of which was Steiner Sports out of New York.

“Collectors collect, and O.J. Simpson is a part of sports history for his accomplishments on the field,” Steiner Sports CEO Brandon Steiner told ESPN on Friday. “He’s a Heisman Trophy winner, 10,000-plus-yard rusher and a Hall of Famer. We are just trying to answer the demand of our customers looking to complete their collections.”

Steiner Sports posted prices for the signed Simpson helmets on Thursday, charging $400 for just the signature and $450 with a “HOF ’85” inscription.

While Simpson was incarcerated, interest in his autograph and game-used memorabilia sold at auction were rather low. It is unknown how well his items will sell now.

All of Simpson’s earnings are supposed to go to the families of Ronald Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson due to a 1997 civil decision. Including interest that has accrued over the years, Simpson allegedly owes the families around $65 million, a lawyer of the Goldman family told The Associated Press when Simpson was released from prison earlier this month.

Simpson was charged with felonies of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2007 after he led a group of men into a hotel room in Las Vegas where he took sports memorabilia at gunpoint. He was convicted and sentenced to 33 years imprisonment in 2008, with a minimum of nine years without parole. Simpson was granted parole on July 20, 2017, and was released a little over two months later.