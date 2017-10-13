Jets To Speed Over SoCal To Commemorate Supersonic Flight Anniversary

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The U.S. Air Force will be flying four jets over several Southland communities Friday afternoon to commemorate the 70th anniversary of supersonic flight.

Sometime between noon and 1 p.m., the Air Force will fly a F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II from Edwards Air Force Base. The planes will pass over Pasadena, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Huntington Beach and Bakersfield, Edwards AFB said.

The jets will fly over several schools, according to a Seal Beach police. For the majority of their flight, the jets will be at altitudes of around 1,000 feet.

The flights will not include sonic booms.

On October 14, 1947, test pilot Charles E. Yeager, an Air Force captain, became the first person to break the sound barrier in flight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch