Football Coach Investigated For Possibly Punching Player, But Was It Horseplay?

BEAUMONT (CBSLA) — The Beaumont High School football team took the field without their head coach Will Martin Friday night, and many are upset he’s been sidelined.

“He’s a great coach, a great human being, I see nothing but positives,” parent Jeff Furtado said.

“I know this man personally and he’s a man of god,” parent Mando Cuellar said.

But another parent was concerned about Martin’s behavior and turned over a video over to police last week that allegedly shows Martin punching a student in the stomach. Police are now investigating. Some parents who have seen the video say it’s not as bad as it sounds.

“He barely touched the kid, they were horse playing,” Furtado said.

“I’ve seen the video and you can totally see him smiling there. The kids are there, my son’s there, they all laughed afterwards, it’s something they obviously do,” Cuellar said.

But the school district put Martin on administrative leave. They released a statement saying their number one priority is the safety and well-being of students and that they take reports of teacher misconduct very seriously.

Two Beaumont teachers have been arrested this year for allegedly having sexual relationships with students.

Some think that’s why this incident is being blown out of proportion and hope Martin is cleared soon and back on the field with his players.

“They’re very upset. This guy is a leader in the classroom, on the field, everything,” Furtado said.