Medical Emergency Diverts LA-Bound Cubs Plane To Albuquerque

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Chicago Cubs charter plane — on its way to Los Angeles ahead of Saturday’s NLCS Game 1 showdown with the L.A. Dodgers — was diverted to New Mexico for several hours early Friday morning due to a medical issue for a player’s family member.
A Cubs spokesperson told CBS Chicago that the flight that was bound for Los Angeles International Airport instead landed at Albuquerque International Sunport at 4:30 a.m. Pacific time Friday for what was termed a “non-player health issue.”
The patient exited the plane to receive treatment, but the rest of the team remained aboard, CBS Chicago reports. The plane was then forced to wait for a new pilot because its current pilot had reached the maximum amount of consecutive flight hours.
According to FlightAware, the plane took off from Albuquerque at 9:28 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at LAX at around 11 a.m.
The patient’s medical situation was not life-threatening, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports.
Game 1 of the NLCS is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Dodger Stadium.