State Of Emergency Declared Over Hep A Outbreak

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – Gov. Brown declared a state of emergency Friday over a deadly hepatitis A outbreak in several California counties.

The declaration allows the state to “increase its supply of hepatitis A vaccines in order to control the current outbreak”, Brown said in a statement.

While immunizations from the federal vaccine program have been distributed to at-risk populations in affected areas like San Diego, Brown’s proclamation allows the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to immediately purchase and distribute vaccines to affected communities.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

