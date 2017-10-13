State Of Emergency Declared Over Hep A Outbreak

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – Gov. Brown declared a state of emergency Friday over a deadly hepatitis A outbreak in several California counties.
The declaration allows the state to “increase its supply of hepatitis A vaccines in order to control the current outbreak”, Brown said in a statement.
While immunizations from the federal vaccine program have been distributed to at-risk populations in affected areas like San Diego, Brown’s proclamation allows the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to immediately purchase and distribute vaccines to affected communities.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.