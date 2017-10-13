What To Do This Weekend In Orange County – October 13

Whether spectator or active participant, Orange County has plenty of recreational choices happening over the weekend that are sure to tickle your fancy. Ranging from the arts to the thrill of wholesome fun of a ping pong game or two, it would be impossible to go bored over the next few days. Here is a glimpse of what your weekend has in store.

Friday, October 13



Behind the Lens

With Rock Photographer Henry Diltz

The Ranch at Laguna Beach

31106 S. Coast Highway

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 499-2663

www.theranchlb.com With Rock Photographer Henry DiltzThe Ranch at Laguna Beach31106 S. Coast HighwayLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 499-2663 As a musician and founding member of the Modern Folk Quartet, it’s only natural that a troubadour would have a penchant for capturing such compelling photos of rock icons. Throughout his 50-year career, Henry Dlitz has snapped some of the most important images in rock n roll history. Name a pivotal artist from the golden era or rock and Dlitz is sure to have photographed them. From The Doors to Hendrix, The Beatles, The Stones, Neil Young, Frank Zappa, Jerry Garcia, the list of names reads like a hall of fame roster. For the Behind the Lens exhibit, Dlitz himself will be on-hand to help celebrate the opening festivities. Hosting a Q & A on his legendary career and even offering fans a chance to score signed prints, this is a chance to hear intimate stories and first hand accounts of music’s elite.

Saturday, October 14



2nd Annual Pacific City

Ping Pong Challenge

Pacific City

21022 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

www.gopacificcity.com Ping Pong ChallengePacific City21022 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648 While anything for charity is a good thing, the folks at Pacific City have taken philanthropy to creatively cool levels. Hosting their second annual Ping Pong Challenge, contestants will not only have the chance to score bragging rights, but also there’s piece of mind in knowing that all proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society. For $20 bucks participants will land a Cornilleau paddle and could potentially take some a Cornilleau Ping Pong table, valued at $1,500.00 bucks. In addition to the tournament bracket, there will be open tables for free play, a Robo Pong challenge and even some celebrities on hand to show their support.





See Brian Wilson

Pet Sounds: The Final Performances

Pacific Amphitheatre

100 Fair Dr.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

www.ticketmaster.com Pet Sounds: The Final PerformancesPacific Amphitheatre100 Fair Dr.Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Marking some 50 years since the release of the Beach Boys’ album “Pet Sounds,” Brian Wilson has been touring extensively in what are being called the final live performances of the seminal album. For Southern California fans, the Pacific Amphitheater marks one of the final area shows and likely, the last time anyone can see Mr. Wilson himself perform the essential compositions he created. Universally praised as one of the most important records in all of rock n roll, it’s tough to pass up an opportunity to watch history recreated live.

Sunday, October 15



Anaheim Ducks Vs. Buffalo Sabres

Honda Center

2695 E. Katella Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 704-2400

www.hondacenter.com Honda Center2695 E. Katella Ave.Anaheim, CA 92806(714) 704-2400 Through the team has started out the season lukewarm, there’s no denying that fans are excited to have hockey back in their lives. With stars like Ryan Getzlaff and scoring machine Rickard Rickell on the ice, a visit to the Honda Center for a Ducks game is sure to produce action, regardless of the outcome. This weekend, Randy Carlyle and his squad take on the Buffalo Sabres in what should be an interesting match up considering both teams have something to prove. Considering the reasonable ticket prices and the kind of energy that comes with any live hockey setting, a Ducks game is a cinch as part of your weekend plan.





See “The Exorcist” – The Director’s Cut

The Frida Cinema

305 E. Fourth St.

Santa Ana, CA 92701

www.thefridacinema.org The Frida Cinema305 E. Fourth St.Santa Ana, CA 92701 Not that there is ever a bad time to watch a classic horror flick like “The Exorcist,” but during the Halloween season the film seems especially appropriate. Of course The Frida wouldn’t just host a screening without some kind of caveat. The movie fanatics at the Santa Ana film house had to bring out the director’s cut of the 1973 classic to really scare the heck out of you. Few movies conjure the kind of tension of this William Friedkin landmark and that is why a screening nearly 45-years alter is still a relevant story. Grab your popcorn and brace yourself.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.