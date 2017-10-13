Search For Murder Suspect Shuts Down Ventura Neighborhood

VENTURA (CBSLA) – The search for a man wanted in a shooting and double murder out of Orange County has closed a Ventura neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Just before noon, Ventura police learned that the suspect, 26-year-old Luke William Ferguson, was possibly at a residence in the area of Dunning Street and Telegraph Road.
Ventura police SWAT responded and shut down surrounding streets. St. Bonaventure High School, Anacapa Middle School and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church were all placed on lockdown before parents picked up their kids.
People were asked to stay away from the area.
The shooting was reported at 2:48 p.m. Thursday in Ashbury Court, in the Hamptons community of Aliso Viejo. Of the four people shot, a man and woman died. The coroner identified the female victim as 51-year-old Lisa Cozenza. Neighbors told CBS2 the murdered victims were Ferguson’s father and his father’s girlfriend.
Two other men — a 23-year-old and a 48-year-old — were taken into area hospitals, in serious condition.
Ferguson is described as white, 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, with a tattoo on his right shin of “90291” – the zip code for Venice.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
