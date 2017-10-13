Manhunt For Aliso Viejo Murder Suspect Expands Into Venice

ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) — A manhunt continues Friday morning for a 26-year-old man suspected of shooting four people, two fatally, in an upscale Aliso Viejo neighborhood.

Luke William Ferguson is armed, and is believed to have stolen one of his victim’s cars, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Aliso Viejo shooting suspect is Luke William Ferguson. 26 yo white male. 6’1”, 200lbs. Tattoo on right shin 90291. @alisoviejocity pic.twitter.com/K5hvx3AenX — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSD) October 13, 2017

The shooting was reported at 2:48 p.m. Thursday in Ashbury Court in Aliso Viejo. Four people were shot, two fatally.

The coroner identified one of the people killed as 51-year-old Lisa Cozenza. A man who was also killed in the shooting has not yet been identified. Police say one of the people he killed is a family member.

Two other men in their 50s were taken into area hospitals, reportedly in critical condition.

The shooting has shocked the quiet neighborhood, where residents were asked to stay in their homes. Anyone who needed to reach or leave their homes were escorted into and out of the neighborhood.

Ferguson is described as a white man, 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, with a tattoo on his right shin of 90291 – the zip code for Venice, where a search is also underway.

Anyone who sees Ferguson can report his location by calling 911.

