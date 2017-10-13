10 Survivors Of Las Vegas Massacre Sue Hotel, Concert Promoters For Negligence

CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — Ten survivors of the Las Vegas massacre filed a lawsuit Friday accusing the hotel Mandalay Bay and concert promoters of negligence.

The lawsuit was filed in LA County.

Their attorney told CBS2’s Randy Paige this is the first lawsuit to be filed involving multiple victims.

Paige also spoke to two of the ten survivors via FaceTime.

Two of the ten survivors were hit by bullets. All ten say they have emotional wounds that will take a long time to heal.

The ten are from San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Stephen Sambrano and his wife Amanda were right in the middle of the gunfire.

“Just the sound of that was terrifying. Hearing what seemed like thousands of bullets raining everywhere,” Sambrano said.

It felt like the bullets were everywhere.

“When we were ducking down you could see them ricocheting off of the asphalt you could see like the trash on the ground popping up. I mean you could see people scattering that were being trampled,” Sambrano said.

He threw his body over his wife to shield her. He was shot in the lower torso. The bullet traveled through his body and came out his thigh.

“I’m incredibly lucky to have such an amazing husband,” Amanda told Paige.

Stephen and his wife are two of the plaintiffs in the suit filed today. The lawsuit aims to collect from the estate of shooter Stephen Paddock, MGM Resorts, Mandalay Bay and Live Nation, the company that put on the concert.

“The promoters and the venue had the responsibility to inform pple prior to the event how to get out,” said attorney Alexander Napolin.

The attorney says one other client was wounded but all ten have emotional wounds.

“Severe post traumatic stress, they’re crying, they’re reliving the incident,” Napolin said.

Napolin believes there will be many more lawsuits to follow.

MGM Resorts issued the following written statement via spokesperson Debra DeShong.

“The tragic incident that took place on October 1st was a meticulously planned, evil senseless act. As our company and city work through the healing process, our primary focus and concern is taking actions to support the victims and their families, our guests and employees and cooperating with law enforcement. We are grateful for all who came to the victims’ aid that evening, including our employees, first responders, the police and citizens who acted in countless ways to assist. Out of respect for the victims we are not going to try this case in the public domain and we will give our response through the appropriate legal channels.”

Live Nation said they could not comment at this time because of pending litigation. But they also said they are cooperating with the investigation.

Paige said the lawsuit does not name the makers of the guns or bump stocks that turned the rifles into automatic weapons. That is because a federal law was passed in 2005 that shields gun manufacturers and gun dealers from civil claims brought by victims of gun violence.