Erica’s Picks: New things to try in LA!

BILLIE EILISH

Earlier this year, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Billie Eilish. This young talent with ethereal vocals, ivory skin, melancholic eyes, and oversized sporty outfits (many created by thrifting) makes for an incredibly unique package. Recently at No Name in Los Angeles, industry pros, friends and family gathered to hear Billie. You could hear a pin drop as we soaked in every note and ironic lyric, chuckling at her teenage commentary, and all ready to download her debut EP dont smile at me . Her viral, accidental hit, Ocean Eyes and most recent hit Bellyache were performance standouts, but her creativity and humor won the crowd over in “party favor” – a breakup song done a little differently. After thanking us and telling us we were “pretty cool,” our small group left having borne witness to something incredibly special. And very soon, the secret will be out.

Other music buzz:

Yesterday, Beyoncé celebrated the International Day of the Girl (Oct. 11) by sharing a new video featuring a group of fierce young girls from all over the world lip syncing and dancing to her 2016 song, “Freedom.” The video calls attention to statistics of human trafficking, violence and lack of education for millions of girls, with a global goal to end all of the aforementioned by 2030. #FreedomForGirls

On September 25, 2017 during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Chance the Rapper debuted his new single featuring Daniel Caesar. The song was so new, it didn’t have a title when they performed it. He later revealed the track name “#FirstWorldProblems.” While critics have been both hot and cold on the debut song, it does however shine a very positive light on the talented R&B/soul artist Daniel Caesar out of Canada. Who knows, you just might see him on one of our Music Minutes coming soon!

This week we’re featuring French electronic DJ and music producer, Petit Biscuit whose debut EP has streamed more than 300 million times. Watch this young tour de force perform his viral hit, Sunset Lover. Debut album ‘Presence’ comes out November 10th.