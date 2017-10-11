Teller Helps Boyfriend Rob Torrance Bank, Police Say

TORRANCE (CBSLA) – A bank robber in Torrance demanded cash from a teller who turned out to be his girlfriend, authorities said Wednesday.

Chandler Leniu (left), and Marlene Wickham. (Torrance PD)

On the afternoon of Oct. 2, Torrance police say, 21-year-old Marlene Wickham helped her boyfriend, 21-year-old Chandler Leniu, steals thousands of dollars from an Opus Bank branch located at 23600 Hawthorne Blvd.

According to police, Leniu entered the bank and approached the teller, Wickham, with a demand note. After receiving thousands of dollars in cash, he fled.

Investigators with Torrance police and the FBI later learned that Wickham was Leniu’s accomplice.

The two Long Beach residents were arrested Oct 6 on felony charges. Only a portion of the stolen money was recovered, police said.

Wickham is being held on $50,000 bail and Leniu is being held on $100,000 bail.

