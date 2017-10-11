Cowboys Fan Sets Himself On Fire After Losing Bet On NFL Game

CBS Local — A man in Florida is recovering in a hospital after taking a bet with his wife way too far during the Dallas Cowboy’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboy jersey-wearing fan reportedly set himself on fire after wagering with his wife, who was in a Green Bay jersey, that the losing team’s shirt would have to be set ablaze. What the wife didn’t see coming was that her husband would try to put the flaming jersey back on while it was still on fire.

The poor decision came about after Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers led his team on a last-minute comeback to beat Dallas 35-31. The 27-year-old was rushed to the nearby Indian River Medical Center where he allegedly admitted to deputies that he wasn’t quite sober when during the incident.

According to the Sebastian Daily:

A witness told Sebastian Daily, “He was set on fire after losing a bet on the Cowboys game … Skin was hanging off his arm and back.” The man suffered third-degree burns on his right arm and right hand and second-degree burns to his back. When the woman’s team won, her husband went outside to light his jersey on fire. He told deputies that he was drunk and tried to put the jersey on while it was burning.

While Dallas moves on to their next game against the San Francisco 49ers after a stinging defeat, the scars for one intoxicated Cowboys fan in Florida will unfortunately be much more permanent.