LA Looks To Crack Down On Party Houses

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Party houses” may be subjected to escalating fines and penalties after a Los Angeles City Council committee Wednesday approved an ordinance to crack down on the problematic residences.

The Public Safety Committee approved a draft ordinance that has been pushed by Councilman David Ryu, whose 4th Council District includes the Hollywood Hills.

Last month, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer filed criminal charges against the owner and manager of two known “party houses” in the Hollywood Hills. Both face thousands of dollars in fines and jail time if convicted as charged.

In July, English Premier League soccer star Romelu Lukaku was cited at a house he was staying at in Beverly Hills after officers warned him five times to turn down the music.

This ordinance would finally provide a solution. Escalating fines and penalties against both the tenant and the homeowner would ensure that this small minority of unruly party houses do not disturb and threaten the public safety of everyone around them,” he said.

The proposed ordinance would widen the type of behavior that could result in a property owner or manager being fined or facing a criminal charge, and create escalating fines up to $4,000 for repeat violations.

The draft measure would also mandate that any location cited would be tagged with a public notice of the violation for 30 days.

The draft ordinance is scheduled to next be heard by the Planning and Land Use Management Committee before possibly moving to the full City Council for a vote.

“All-night parties with hundreds of guests crowding narrow streets in the hillsides block the right-of-way for emergency vehicles and consume the time and resources of our police officers who, at present, have no recourse to actually solve the problem,” Ryu said in a statement Wednesday.

