Seth MacFarlane Joked About Harvey Weinstein At 2013 Oscars Announcement

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Was Harvey Weinstein’s reputation in Hollywood well known long before allegations of sexual harassment and assault emerged?
A viral video clip from the 2013 Academy Award nominations announcement shows “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane making a seemingly ad-libbed quip about Weinstein.
After the names of the supporting actress nominees were read, MacFarlane said, “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.”
The joke elicited some laughter from the audience as MacFarlane smirked in response.
Weinstein was fired Sunday by the Weinstein Co., the studio he co-founded, three days after a bombshell New York Times expose alleged decades of crude sexual behavior on his part toward female employees and actresses, including Ashley Judd.
Weinstein responded to the report in a lengthy, rambling statement in which he pleaded for a second chance and apologized for the pain he had caused.