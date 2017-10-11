Kings Legendary Broadcaster Bob Miller To Get Statue Outside Staples

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The beloved longtime voice of the Los Angeles Kings is set to receive one of the highest honors in sports.
The L.A. Kings announced Wednesday that the team will unveil a statue of Bob Miller outside the Staples Center in January 2018. His statue will join those of Kings’ legends Luc Robitaille and Wayne Gretzky.
“There are moments in a person’s career that never enter your wildest dreams,” Miller said in a statement. “A statue of me unveiled outside Staples Center is something I never thought of in my life.”
Miller, 78, was the play-by-play announcer for the Kings for 44 seasons, calling more than 3,350 games before retiring earlier this year.
The statue, which is being created by sculptors Julie Rotblatt Amrany and Omri Amrany, will be unveiled during a pregame ceremony prior to the Kings-Ducks game on Jan. 13.