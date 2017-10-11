400 Birds Seized From Alleged Cockfighting Operation

LANCASTER (CBSLA/AP) — Los Angeles County officials say sheriff’s investigators serving two search warrants have seized more than 400 birds used in cockfighting.

Authorities say the warrants were served Tuesday in the 8800 block of Pillsbury Avenue in Lancaster as part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.

cockfighting row of cages 400 Birds Seized From Alleged Cockfighting OperationMore than 400 game fowl believed to be used in illegal cockfighting events were found in cages at the location.

Several people were detained at the two locations but no arrests were immediately made.

cockfighting rooster 400 Birds Seized From Alleged Cockfighting OperationThe sheriff’s department says county animal control officers were dispatched to examine and care for the seized birds.

