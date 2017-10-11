241 Toll Road In Irvine Closed Due To Canyon Fire 2

Filed Under: Canyon Fire 2

IRVINE (CBSLA) — For thousands of drivers who rely on the 241 toll road to commute between South Orange County and the Inland Empire “Road Closed” is the last sign they want to see.

Caltrans officials say flames got close enough to the freeway to damage fencing, guardrails, and signs. Also fire retardant was left on the pavement during the Canyon Fire 2 battle.

Caltrans tweeted they don’t have a re-open date but it will be days not weeks.

Commuters are frustrated. Driving from Mission Viejo to Fullerton used to take Brindan Jayajarj thirty minutes. Now it’s an indefinite three-hour ride.

