2 Killed, 1 Wounded In Long Beach Shooting

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Two men were killed and another was wounded in a shooting in front of a Long Beach liquor store, police said Wednesday.
The shooting was initially reported as a robbery at about 9:25 p.m. at the SR Liquor Store, near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Anaheim Street, Long Beach police said.
The first officers on the scene found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, Long Beach police Lt. Tim Olson said. One died at the scene, and the second died at a hospital.
The surviving victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.
The shooting was first reported as a robbery because the clerk hit a silent alarm, but police now say they don’t have a motive.
One of the victims may be a store employee, and it is still unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the store.
