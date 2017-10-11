1 Person Killed, Several Hurt In Violent Signal Hill Collision

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – One person has died and several were injured following a three-vehicle wreck in the Signal Hill community of Long Beach early Wednesday morning that closed several roads.
The crash occurred in the area of Cherry Avenue and East Spring Street at 1:15 a.m. Signal Hill police responded to find one person dead at the scene. Several more rushed to local hospitals with injuries.
The exact number of people hurt and the cause and circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed.
The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m. while police investigated and cleared the debris.
— The Cherry Avenue off-ramp from the southbound 405 Freeway.
— Spring Street westbound at the 405 Freeway.
— Cherry Avenue northbound at East 29th Street.
— Spring Street at Gardena Avenue.