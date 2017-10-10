Zuri A. Murrell, MD Explains Why No One Should Get Colorectal Cancer

By Mark G. McLaughlin

“I won’t die from embarrassment,” is the first of two simple statements anyone can and should make to beat colorectal cancer, says cancer specialist Dr. Zuri A. Murrell. The other statement is ,“I won’t die from fear.” Colorectal cancer is one of the easiest to detect – and to detect early, says Dr. Murrell, a top colorectal surgeon at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, many people are just too embarrassed to talk about that part of their body, and too scared to undergo the simple, painless, outpatient procedure used to screen for this deadly cancer.

A colonoscopy is a routine procedure conducted while the patient is sedated. The patient does need to use an enema kit the day before – which is a very simple procedure anyone can do in the privacy of his own bathroom. Other than that, all the patient has to do is show up, put on a hospital gown, and go to sleep. The doctors insert a tiny camera through the rectum, which they relax, look about and then leave. Sometimes they find a tiny polyp or something else they need to snip – but again, that is done while the patient is asleep, and like the camera procedure, it is painless. Most people wake up in the recovery room with no recollection of what they just went through, and very few report even the slightest discomfort.

Dr. Morrell is tireless in explaining all of that and more to patients and to prospective patients. Although his day job is that of a surgeon at the Cedars-Sinai Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute in Los Angeles, Dr. Morrell goes about the community to inform, ease concerns and promote regular colonoscopy screenings. Almost every week and sometimes even more often than that, he appears at a church hall, a school auditorium, a community center, a health fair or some other public place in the greater Los Angeles area where he can let people know that they need not suffer and die from this type of cancer.

Preventing, treating and beating colorectal cancer does not require a person to be brave – it only requires overcoming any fear or embarrassment. All it takes, says Dr. Morrell, is simply telling oneself, “I won’t die from embarrassment. I won’t die from fear,” and then scheduling a visit to the doctor, who will take it from there.

