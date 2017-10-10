Why It Takes A Village To Treat Cancer

By Mark G. McLaughlin

To detect, treat and cure a patient of cancer is not something that one doctor or even a team of doctors can do alone. They need what amounts to the population of a small village to fight and win each battle to help each patient. Dr. Robert A. Figlin, nurse Seela McKinney-Evans, and dietitian Diana Torres are just three of those cancer-fighting villagers at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

“When cancer took my father I ran out of the hospital…and I have been running since,” says Dr. Robert A. Figlin, now famous the world round for his work in detecting and treating cancer. While most people run away from cancer, Robert Figlin ran towards it, and he is still running. That includes “running some of the most important clinical trials in cancer research,” says Dr. Figlin, who has also helped to create some of the most advanced precision tools and treatments now used to fight cancer. However, Dr. Figlin is the first to let his patients know that he is not the only one on their side. “With cancer you never just treat a patient,” says Dr. Figlin, “you treat their whole family.” To do that takes a whole village of medical professionals.

Nurse Seela McKinney-Evans is one of those villagers. “I am your compass,” she says she tells her patients and their families. A key nurse at the Cedars-Sinai infusion center, McKinney-Evans helps patients and their families navigate the often confusing, sometimes even scary labyrinth of doctors, appointments, treatments and emotions the patient or their loved one must undergo. Sometimes doing something as simple as making sure a worried patient has a snack she likes can put her at ease, and show her that someone cares about her. Nurse McKinney-Evans finds it all very rewarding, for as she points out, her job offers her “the chance to support a family through its most challenging moments.”

Treating cancer is not just a job for doctors and nurses, and the battleground is not limited to the grounds of Cedars-Sinai, as oncology dietitian Diana Torres knows all too well. “You cannot control your cancer,” Torres tells her patients, “but you can control what you set out to eat and what information you rely on.” A proper diet can not only help a person fight cancer, she says, but it can also “help you feel better,” which in and of itself is part of a winning strategy. That strategy, however, differs with every patient, Torres adds, as “there is no one diet or meal plan for people with cancer.” To help her patients find the diet and plan that will work the best for them, Torres tells them to think of her as their “nutrition adviser.” She identifies the foods that should be avoided when taking certain medicines and treatments, and offers “tips and tricks,” says the Cedars-Sinai oncology dietitian, that “help people get past that second-guessing, especially about what you have put in your body.”

Dr. Robert Figlin, nurse Seela McKinney-Evans and dietitian Diana Torres are but three of the thousands of healthcare professionals, including more than 5,000 doctors and nurses, who work, study, teach and fight to detect, diagnose, treat and beat cancer at Cedars-Sinai. The place where they dedicate so much of their lives is one of the largest nonprofit teaching hospitals in the nation. With nearly 900 beds, Cedars-Sinai serves the needs of thousands of cancer patients each year, offering preventative and primary care, as well as treatment for not only the most common forms of cancer, but also for rare, complex and advanced illnesses.