‘You Are Not Alone’: Terry Crews Alleges Hollywood Exec Groped Him

Filed Under: Groping

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Turns out women aren’t the only victims in what appears to be a culture of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Actor Terry Crews took to social media Tuesday to react to news that mogul Harvey Weinstein was fired from his film company amid allegations of sexual harassment lasting decades.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor says he was groped by an unnamed “high-level Hollywood executive” last year at an industry function.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Crews was planning to pursue any legal action against the unnamed party.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch