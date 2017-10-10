‘You Are Not Alone’: Terry Crews Alleges Hollywood Exec Groped Him

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Turns out women aren’t the only victims in what appears to be a culture of sexual harassment in Hollywood.
Actor Terry Crews took to social media Tuesday to react to news that mogul Harvey Weinstein was fired from his film company amid allegations of sexual harassment lasting decades.
The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor says he was groped by an unnamed “high-level Hollywood executive” last year at an industry function.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Crews was planning to pursue any legal action against the unnamed party.