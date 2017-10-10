CANYON FIRE 2: Homes, Other Structures Destroyed | Schools Closed Tuesday | Amazing Images On Social MediaListen Live To KNX1070

Orange, Tustin Unified Schools To Remain Closed Amid Wildfire

Filed Under: Canyon Fire 2, School Closures

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of schools will be closed due to the Canyon Fire 2 burning in the area. The following schools will be closed:

  • All Tustin Unified schools
  • Anaheim Hills Elementary
  • Running Springs Elementary
  • Canyon Rim Elementary
  • Chapman Hills Elementary
  • Linda Vista Elementary
  • Panorama Elementary
  • Santiago Charter School
  • El Rancho Charter School
  • El Modena High School, which is being used as an evacuation center and a law enforcement command center.
  • Santiago Canyon Community College

Classes resume at Chapman University at 10 a.m.

FULL COVERAGE: Canyon Fire 2 In Anaheim

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch