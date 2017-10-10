Innovate Your Space With Westinghouse Water Treatment Systems

By Jessica Wasik

Clean water, safe from contaminants and free from water hardness minerals, is not just important; it is essential. Westinghouse is a leading innovator in developing the processes and products to provide highly purified water at the consumer, industrial and commercial levels. Among the state-of-the-art ways the company is doing so is through its performance-driven Whole-House Water Refiners and its superior quality Drinking Water Systems.

Westinghouse Water Refiners

Quality in-home water demands unparalleled awareness, affordability and efficiency, and that’s exactly what you’ll find with Westinghouse Water Refiners. Westinghouse refiners consistently deliver the softest, brightest laundry and linens and eliminate the challenges of pesky water spots, soap scum and scaling of fixtures and water-powered appliances. These low-maintenance, refiners power through the daily task of producing clean, soft, refined water with industry leading efficiency and reliability, backed by a lifetime warranty.

Westinghouse water treatment products all share one thing in common, inventive technologies that simplify the process of water purification while providing long-lasting, reliable performance. Water is essential to all life. So Westinghouse takes the task of purifying it very seriously. Much more than just a water softener or simple taste enhancing filter, Westinghouse Water Refiners are highly efficient water treatment solutions for all your family’s needs.

Whole-house Westinghouse water refiners offer your family peace of mind with consistent high quality water. They work around the clock ensuring that your entire house receives the trouble-free benefits of refined, clean, soft water. Clothes and linens will be softer, brighter and last longer. Water spots, scaling of water-using appliances and fixtures, soap scum, and other water quality issues will become distant memories.

Say Goodbye to Chemical Cleaners and Water Spots

In addition to eliminating and preventing problematic build-up of minerals associated with hard water, Westinghouse Whole-House Water Refiners operate with the excellence you’ve come to expect from Westinghouse. Say goodbye to harsh chemical cleaners, as these refiners work to virtually eliminate annoying hard water spots and embarrassing soap curd accumulation in sinks, bathtubs and showers. Mild cleaners combined with the purest Westinghouse water take care of these challenges by completely rinsing away soap and cleaners. Save time, money and stress while keeping your home clean, increasing the life expectancy of water-using appliances, faucets and plumbing, prolonging their “like-new” function and appearance and reducing the amount of laundry detergents, dish soap and household cleaners necessary to achieve the ultimate in clean.

Take Better Showers

With an exceptional construction backed by a lifetime limited warranty, Westinghouse Whole-House Water Refiners work beyond an industrial level to also distribute the highest quality water for every member of your family. Experience a shower in which you step out of it feeling clean and soft. Irritating harsh chemicals, body washes and drying soaps are washed away, leaving you with moisturized, smooth skin and soft hair. Shaving becomes a breeze as refined water eliminates painful razor drag for the closest, most comfortable shave. Both disposable and straight razors remain sharper for longer, meaning you’ll save money by replacing them less frequently.

Drink Better Water

A Westinghouse Drinking Water System is an excellent way to keep your water pure and clean. Like Westinghouse’s Whole-House Water Refiners, its drinking water systems are backed by a lifetime limited warranty for outstanding operation and value. Enjoy the best in highly purified, refreshing drinking water, free from up to 95% of thousands of potential water contaminants. Forget spending hundreds of dollars a year on bottled water. Nutrients are retained and colors remain vibrant in your favorite foods, enhancing the taste and texture. Even your beverages will taste better, whether in the form of ice cubes or coffees, teas and juices.

For the ultimate in superior quality and top performance, Westinghouse Whole-House Water Refiners and Drinking Water Systems are an outstanding choice for homeowners that expect only the best in durability, efficiency and quality.

Get inspiration about ways to Innovate Your Space with this Westinghouse Water Refiners and Drinking Water Cleaners by looking at how Catherine Lowe is using these products on her Instagram.

To learn more ways you can innovate your space, visit Westinghouse.