Her Daughter Beat Cancer Twice: This is How She Celebrates

By Mark G. McLaughlin

Giving a cancer patient a bunch of balloons to cheer them up is quite common, but nurse Joanne Lutman gives out a special balloon bouquet to her patients who beat the odds. When one of the cancer sufferers in her charge completes the last of a course of chemotherapy, she brings them a big bunch of helium-filled balloons, but not to keep. Instead of tying them down and displaying them like flowers, she tells her patients, “go home and release these balloons into the sky.” Setting those balloons free shows that the patient, too, is now free – free from worry, free from pain, free from fear and free of cancer.

Joanne Lutman knows the burden of cancer, and how good it feels to be able to let go of the worries and fears it causes. Her daughter had cancer, and she helped her daughter beat it. Then the cancer came back, and she helped her beat it again. Cancer takes an immense toll on a patient and their loved ones, so when it is beaten, says nurse Lutman, it is time to celebrate. Being told you are cancer free, she explains, is “like another birthday.” It is a holiday and “it’s a celebration,” she adds. Joanne is the first one to help her cancer survivors mark the occasion, and she does so with paper or plastic crowns, Mardi Gras beads and, of course, balloons.

Dr. Sam Klempner, an oncologist and the director of precision medicine at the Angeles Clinic and Research Institute, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai, knows just what nurse Lutman is celebrating. “Time is precious, and every second of daylight counts,” says Dr. Klempner. He wishes his mother had been given the chance to wear a crown and plastic beads and set a bunch of balloons free, but she never got that chance; she succumbed to cancer while he was still in medical school.

A farm boy from Massachusetts, Sam Klempner still gets up before dawn to grab every bit of that daylight he finds so precious for himself. He has devoted his career to helping give others just such a chance. “Oncology is a lot like farming,” he has been known to quip, “there are always problems, a constant need for better tools and never enough hours in the day.” Fortunately, like any good farmer, he knows he cannot solve those problems alone. He works with a lot of other dedicated professionals, and believes firmly that “with teamwork and a systematic approach, we should be able to overcome” those problems.

Seeing what his mother went through, Dr. Klempner explains, drove him to become “committed to working on developing a better option” for cancer treatment. Trained as an oncologist at Harvard, Dr. Klempner has continued to look for that “better option” at the Angeles Clinic and with the help of other members of the Cedars-Sinai team.

Nurse Joanne Lutman and Dr. Sam Klempner are just two of the thousands of healthcare professionals, including more than 5,000 other doctors and nurses, who work, study, teach and fight to detect, diagnose, treat and beat cancer at Cedars-Sinai. The place where they dedicate so much of their lives is one of the largest nonprofit teaching hospitals in the nation. With nearly 900 beds, Cedars-Sinai serves the needs of thousands of cancer patients each year, offering preventative and primary care, as well as treatment for not only the most common forms of cancer but also for rare, complex and advanced illnesses.