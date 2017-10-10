Family Of 5 Hospitalized After Violent Collision In Reseda

RESEDA (CBSLA) —A violent collision in Reseda Tuesday afternoon sent six to a hospital including several children.

The LAPD says a gray pick-up was making a left onto Roscoe Boulevard when it crashed into a blue Subaru sedan that was eastbound on Roscoe. The pick-up flipped over and the driver, who wasn’t a wearing a seatbelt, was ejected out of the back window.

Police say there was a family of five trapped inside the Subaru — three young children and their mom and dad.

Neighbors saw that the family inside the Subaru was trapped so they tried to help.

“Everybody was basically yelling ‘help us! Get us out of the car!’ The pick-up truck was over the blue car so they all kind of helped to get it off and be able to get everybody out of the car,” said witness Laura Ponce.

At first, investigators thought there was a pedestrian who was hit. But after police found out that the pedestrian had the same name as the registered owner of the pick-up, they figured out the person who they thought was the pedestrian was actually the driver of the pick-up.

So what investigators initially thought may have been a hit and run was no longer the case since everyone was now accounted for.

The LAPD says the six people involved — the family of five and the driver of the pick-up — were all in serious condition Tuesday night but fortunately were expected to survive.