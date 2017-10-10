CANYON FIRE 2: Homes, Other Structures Destroyed | Schools Closed Tuesday | Amazing Images On Social MediaListen Live To KNX1070

Coroner Lists Cause Of Tom Petty Death As ‘Deferred’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Despite his manager saying rocker Tom Petty suffered a heart attack, the official cause of death has been listed as “deferred”, authorities said Tuesday.

Petty, 66, died at UCLA Medical Center just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 2 after he was brought there by paramedics from his Malibu home.

Coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter confirmed an autopsy had been conducted, but declined to elaborate on the cause of death.

Oftentimes coroner’s officials will designate a “deferred” death when more extensive testing is required, according to the Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s website.

Longtime manager Tony Dimitriades said Petty suffered cardiac arrest early on the morning of Oct. 2 and
was taken to the hospital, where he died peacefully, surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.

His death followed a 40th anniversary tour late last month which included three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

